Environmental nod may boost Satia Ind

Satia Industries has received environmental clearance, subject to certain specific conditions, for its expansion plans. The company had sought clearance for the proposed expansion of paper production from 300 TPD to 600 TPD along with CPP of 14 MW at Rupana, Muktsar, Punjab. It plans to commission the plant by FY21. With a modern European paper machine and planned use of wood pulp as raw material, it is aiming for high-quality products that will command better price realisation.

