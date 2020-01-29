Environmental nod may boost Satia Ind

The CloudWalker smart screen: Taking good ol’ television on a forward march
Affordable pricing and premium specs make it a value-for-money deal
Satia Industries has received environmental clearance, subject to certain specific conditions, for its expansion plans. The company had sought clearance for the proposed expansion of paper production from 300 TPD to 600 TPD along with CPP of 14 MW at Rupana, Muktsar, Punjab. It plans to commission the plant by FY21. With a modern European paper machine and planned use of wood pulp as raw material, it is aiming for high-quality products that will command better price realisation.
Affordable pricing and premium specs make it a value-for-money deal
Here’s to your health with this near werable
The wireless headphones offer impeccable listening experience but struggles with calls
TERI’s nano biofertiliser technology promises to be a game changer for farmers
Worst of revenue decline on an annual basis is behind us: Agrawal of DSP MF
Just 8 private life insurers and 4 general insurers have increased foreign promoter holding to 49% since the ...
The fund will suit investors who have an investment horizon of at least 5 years
Return over 20% in the past year against the backdrop of geopolitical tensions, global slowdown
Celebrate BLink’s sixth birthday with this special anniversary issue; exclusive short stories and poems by ...
Pavan Sukhdev is co-winner of this year’s prestigious Tyler Prize — the ‘Nobel for environment’ — for ...
A time to kill, and a time to heal, a time to break down, and a time to build up– Ecclesiastes, Ch 3, verse ...
With the shrill callof mom’sHawkins Classicfive litre pressure cooker,the aroma of muttoncooked in a coarse ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...