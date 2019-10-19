Stocks

Focus on HDFC Bank, LIC HF results today

| Updated on October 18, 2019 Published on October 19, 2019

 

Saturday will witness over dozen companies declaring their quarterly results for the period ended September 30, 2019. Among them are 3P Land Holdings, Ashima, Aro Granites, Avanti Feeds, Bhansali Engineering Polymers, Dalmia Bharat, DCB Bank, HDFC Bank, Menon Bearings, LIC Housing Finance, Shree Cement, Shiva Cement, Standard Industries and Siyaram Silks. On Sunday, Oberoi Realty will declare its quarterly numbers. Focus will be on HDFC Bank, a consistent performer.

Published on October 19, 2019
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
RIL on a high; hits ₹9-lakh cr market-cap mark