Focus on HDFC Bank, LIC HF results today

Saturday will witness over dozen companies declaring their quarterly results for the period ended September 30, 2019. Among them are 3P Land Holdings, Ashima, Aro Granites, Avanti Feeds, Bhansali Engineering Polymers, Dalmia Bharat, DCB Bank, HDFC Bank, Menon Bearings, LIC Housing Finance, Shree Cement, Shiva Cement, Standard Industries and Siyaram Silks. On Sunday, Oberoi Realty will declare its quarterly numbers. Focus will be on HDFC Bank, a consistent performer.