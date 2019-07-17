Stocks

What to watch

New oil blocks win may spur Oil India

| Updated on July 17, 2019 Published on July 17, 2019

 

Oil India has won 12 out of 32 blocks under the oil Open Acreage Licensing Policy (OALP) rounds II & III. Of the total 23 blocks so far awarded, 11 are in Assam & Assam Arakan Basin in the Northeast, three in Rajasthan, five in Mahanadi Onshore, one in KG Offshore, two in Andaman Shallow Offshore and one in Kerala-Konkan Offshore basins. Post award of the OALP and DSF blocks, the PSU’s overall acreage position has increased to 51,477 sq km from 9,199 sq km.

