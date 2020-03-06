What to watch: Nod for liver drug may boost Cadila Healthcare

Cadila Healthcare on Thursday announced that the Drug Controller General of India has approved its New Drug Application for Saioglitazar for the treatment of Non-Cirrhotic Non-Alcoholic Steato Hepatitis (NASH) in India.

NASH is a progressive disease of the liver, which starts with fat accumulation in the liver known as Non-Alcohoiic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD). This condition could progress to cirrhosis and liver failure. Shareholders will closely monitor further progress.