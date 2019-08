Pidilite Industries has entered into a joint venture with Chetana Expotential Technologies Private Ltd, a Bengaluru-based engineering technology company. Chetana has invented a technology in the field of post compressed aerated concrete wall panels. The JV company, to be established in India, will be responsible for deploying the technology and other ancillary products in India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. Pidilite would be the majority partner in the JV.