Prestige Estates: Focus on plan to raise funds

Updated on December 19, 2019

 

The board of directors of Prestige Estates Projects will meet on Friday to consider and approve raising of funds through preferential issue to an identified allottee. Last week, the board had approved the increase of existing authorised share capital of the company and an allottment of 1.98 crore equity shares to qualified institutional buyers. Shareholders will closely monitor the quantum of funds the company plans to raise, the price of the issue and identification of allottees.


