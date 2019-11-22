US launch of drug may lift Dr Reddy’s Labs

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories on Friday said it has launched generic Doxercalciferol injection used for treatment of secondary hyperparathyroidism in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis, in the US market. According to IQVIA Health data, these products had US sales of around $138 million MAT for the most recent 12 months ending in September 2019, the company said in a statement to the exchanges. Shareholders will closely monitor further developments on this front.