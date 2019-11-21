Will Finolex Cables’ expansion plan help?

Finolex Cables, manufacturer of electrical and communication cables, has introduced a fast-moving range of electrical wire accessories such as door bell, extension box, spike guard, angle holders, batten holders, etc.

The company has been steadily expanding into the electrical segment with products such as electric water heaters, fans, MCBs, switches and lighting products.

The company had posted a profit of ₹123.12 crore and revenues of ₹715.76 crore for the second quarter of FY20.