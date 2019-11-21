Stocks

Will Finolex Cables’ expansion plan help?

| Updated on November 21, 2019 Published on November 21, 2019

 

Finolex Cables, manufacturer of electrical and communication cables, has introduced a fast-moving range of electrical wire accessories such as door bell, extension box, spike guard, angle holders, batten holders, etc.

The company has been steadily expanding into the electrical segment with products such as electric water heaters, fans, MCBs, switches and lighting products.

The company had posted a profit of ₹123.12 crore and revenues of ₹715.76 crore for the second quarter of FY20.

Published on November 21, 2019
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Centre plans to sell RITES shares via OFS