WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund, which completed one year of operations, has accumulated assets under management of ₹3,947 crore as of July end.

One year after the launch of its first maiden equity fund, it has added over 1.50 lakh unique investors identified by PAN and managed to scale up monthly systematic transactions (SIP/STP) book of ₹98 crore. The fund house has established a presence in over 50 cities across the country.

The fund house has over 15,000 empanelled distributors and reaches out to emerging markets through its omnichannel presence across physical, virtual and digital channels.

The first NFO of WhiteOak Capital Flexi Cap Fund, which collected nearly ₹550 crore, has grown to ₹1,642 crore in AUM as of July-end.

Prashant Khemka, founder, WhiteOak Capital Group said the fund house has delivered a good experience to investors and distribution partners who have reposed their trust during the early days of the journey.

Aashish P Somaiyaa, CEO, WhiteOak Capital Asset Management, said that about 1.54 lakh unique investors and acceptance of the fund house across a wide geographic network manifest the meritocracy that has set into the asset management industry.

He added that many new entrants are finding space in the industry and have to create confidence in their ability to deliver investment performance.

Ramesh Mantri, CIO, WhiteOak Capital Asset Management said the fund house strives to be a performance-centric organization with the vision of providing consistent investment performance to investors by bringing together a scientific and fundamental approach to Fund Management.

Prateek Pant, CBO, WhiteOak Capital Asset Management, said the fund house aims to grow the existing equity products basket and offer innovative solution-based products to help investors achieve their financial goals.

