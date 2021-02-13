Rise all: Need a strong AM system
Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being being talked about here
Send your answers by Wednesday 6 p.m. to who-am-i@thehindu.co.in, with your full name, postal address and phone number.
A lucky winner in each week will get a book sponsored by UNIFI Capital as a reward.
1Though I have delivered 10x returns in the past 10 years, my shareholders have had a bumpy ride in the last few years
2My present chairman is active in social media; he tweeted promptly when I partnered with a local football club in Italy where I was born
3My MD is from the promoter family. He did his Bachelors in Wharton, Masters in Kellog, worked briefly in Levers, Accenture and Morgan Stanley before joining the family business
4My corporate name bears the same powerful brand name my product has; many may find it surprising it has an Italian connection
5Though my products are available in 100-plus countries and I am among the top three players in my industry in India, I am still a small-cap stock
Last week’s winner:
Kalyan Banerjee
Last week’s answer:
Escorts
