Indian pharmaceutical company Zydus Lifesciences Limited announced today that its typhoid vaccine, ZyVac TCV, has received World Health Organization (WHO) prequalification, making it eligible for United Nations procurement programs.

The shares of Zydus Lifesciences Limited were trading at ₹1,006.70 up by ₹18.50 or 1.87 per cent on the NSE today at 1.10 pm.

The indigenously developed vaccine, manufactured at the Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad, is approved for active immunization against Salmonella typhi infection in individuals aged 6 months to 65 years. The prequalification opens doors for Zydus to participate in UN agencies’ procurement programs, which acquire approximately 150 million doses of typhoid conjugate vaccine annually.

UN agencies distribute these vaccines primarily in regions where typhoid is most prevalent, including India, Africa, and Southeast Asia. According to GAVI data from 2022, typhoid causes between 11 to 21 million cases of febrile illness and 117,000 to 161,000 deaths annually worldwide.

The South Asian region is particularly affected, with India accounting for 75 per cent of typhoid fever incidence and mortality. WHO data indicates that 27 per cent of all typhoid cases occur in children under five years of age.

Zydus Lifesciences, which employs over 27,000 people globally, including 1,400 scientists in R&D, focuses on developing healthcare therapies and has a significant presence in cancer-related treatments. The company develops and manufactures a range of healthcare solutions, including cytotoxic, supportive, and targeted drugs.