Why has the PCA-hit Lakshmi Vilas Bank rallied 5%?

BL Research Bureau
For south-based private sector lender Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB), raising capital has been a critical issue, particularly after the RBI rejected the merger plan with Indiabulls Housing Finance last year. The bank announced that it has signed a preliminary, non-binding letter of intent with the Clix Group for a proposed amalgamation, has raised hopes for the capital-starved bank. The stock has rallied 5 per cent post the announcement.
But the proposal has to pass muster with the RBI that had turned down Indiabulls Housing’s merger with LVB last year. If this capital raising effort fails yet again, the troubles of the loss-hit bank could only worsen going ahead.
Weak finances
For LVB, a very old private sector bank, troubles began with its fast-paced growth in loans, led by chunky corporate assets. From 2.7 per cent in March 2017, gross NPAs as a per cent of loans are 23 per cent as of December 2019. About 37 per cent of the bank’s loan book pertains to the corporate segment, while MSME is another 19 per cent; retail is just about 11 per cent of overall loans.
In the December quarter, the bank saw a 27 per cent decline in advances and 23 per cent fall in deposits. In the nine months ended December 2019, the bank reported a loss of Rs 929 crore. As a result, the bank’s Tier 1 capital stood at a very low 1.46 per cent as of December 2019 (against mandated 8.875 per cent) and total capital adequacy at 3.46 per cent (mandated level of 10.875 per cent).
The RBI had put the bank under Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) last September on account of high net non-performing assets (NPAs), insufficient capital, negative return on assets (RoA) for two consecutive years and high leverage. The proposed merger with Indiabulls Housing Finance was expected to resolve the bank’s capital issue, and hence the RBI’s rejection of the merger plan came as a huge setback for the private sector bank.
The proposed amalgamation with the Clix Group, if comes through, could offer respite on the capital front. But the weak finances of the bank remain a key concern, and could deteriorate sharply as the impact of Covid plays out in the coming quarters.
Thank you for being a loyal user of Portfolio.
Portfolio will be a paid section hereon.
Please Subscribe to get access to one of our early bird packs.
Or click on Free Trial to get 14 days free trial.
What You'll Get
-
Web + Mobile
Access exclusive content of the Hindu Businessline across desktops, tablet and mobile device.
-
Exclusive Portfolio and Investment Advice, Banking, Lifestyle and Specials
Get diverse set of perspectives from our trusted experts on Portfolio, Banking, Economy, Environment and others.
-
Ad free experience
Experience cleaner site with zero ads and faster load times.
-
Personalised dashboard
Customize your preference and get a personalized recommendation of stories based on your interest.
Published on
June 16, 2020
A letter from the Editor
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!
Support Quality Journalism