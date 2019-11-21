Why the BPCL share price is falling after Govt’s divestment announcement

The share price of BPCL, one of India’s largest public sector oil refineries, has shown a muted response to an announcement by the government to divest its entire stake in the company. BPCL’s share price declined by 2.74 per cent to Rs 529 after the market opened on Thursday. The key reason is the anticipation of a lower valuation for BPCL's Numaligarh Refinery.

Analysts told BusinessLine that BPCL’s overall valuation could be impacted as the company’s Numaligarh Refinery (NRL) would be carved out, to be taken over by another PSU.

Brokerage house Nirmal Bang is of the view that a share swap for taking over the NRL stake could imply some potential downside to BPCL's overall valuation. That is if NRL is valued at less than 10 times its price-to-earnings ratio. Such a scenario would impact BPCL’s earnings per share by Rs 6. Hence, Nirmal Bang has given a target of Rs 512 for BPCL shares, following the government’s big announcement on Wednesday, post market hours.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said the government would sell its entire 53.29 per cent stake in BPCL, but the sale would exclude BPCL's NRL, in which the company holds 61.65 per cent stake.

“Our replacement cost based value of Rs 583 for BPCL includes Rs 62 per share or 10.6 per cent. Our Base case PE (price to earning) based target price of Rs 512 includes a similar value for NRL. The stake sale, excluding NRL, will only impact government receipts,” Nirmal Bang said in a morning note to its clients.

For BPCL investors, the stake will still offer value based on how it is valued in the proposed transfer to another PSU, most likely IOC or OIL India, which holds 26 per cent stake in NRL, Nirmal Bang said.