What to watch: Will acquisition of Medcords help Info Edge?

Info Edge (India) has entered into an agreement to invest, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, about ₹7 crore in Medcords Healthcare Solutions Private Limited, in which it currently holds 11.37 per cent stake. Medcords connects patients, doctors and pharmacies to facilitate tele-consultations for patients in tier 2 & 3 cities. The investment would help the company support and grow Medcords’ business in India, it said. Shareholders of Info Edge will monitor further developments.