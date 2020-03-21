Stocks

What to watch: Will acquisition of Medcords help Info Edge?

| Updated on March 20, 2020 Published on March 21, 2020

Info Edge (India) has entered into an agreement to invest, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, about ₹7 crore in Medcords Healthcare Solutions Private Limited, in which it currently holds 11.37 per cent stake. Medcords connects patients, doctors and pharmacies to facilitate tele-consultations for patients in tier 2 & 3 cities. The investment would help the company support and grow Medcords’ business in India, it said. Shareholders of Info Edge will monitor further developments.

Published on March 21, 2020
Stocks to Watch
Info Edge (India) Ltd
