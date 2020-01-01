Stocks

Will auto firms display year-end boost?

Updated on January 01, 2020 Published on January 01, 2020

 

Automobile companies will declare their December sales figures, beginning today. Analysts expect December wholesale numbers to be slightly better year-on-year due to year-end push by manufacturers. While two-wheeler and passenger vehicle makers may report growth, commercial vehicle sales are expected to remain flat to negative, analysts feel. Analysts will also eye details on the preparedness by these companies to meet the upcoming BS-6 norms.

