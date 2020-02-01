Stocks

Will auto sales surprise maketmen positively?

Automobile firms including Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, Ashok Leyland, Bajaj Auto, Escorts, Eicher Motors, Hero MotoCorp, M&M and TVS Motor will declare their monthly sales figures for January on Saturday. There are expectations among the marketmen that some of them might post better sales figures. In fact, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors and others have increased prices for some products. Besides, any positive surprise in the Budget could trigger an instant rally in the shares of these companies.

