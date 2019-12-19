Will Dubai foray boost growth of Lemon Tree?

Lemon Tree Hotels on Thursday (through its management subsidiary Carnation Hotels Pvt Ltd) made an international debut by launching the first Lemon Tree Hotels in Dubai. The hotel, owned by Al Waleed Real Estate LLC, has 114 appointed rooms with a multi-cuisine restaurant and other facilities. Through this addition, Lemon Tree aims to increase its appeal to existing as well as potential customers. Shareholders of Lemon Tree will closely monitor the development.