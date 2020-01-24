Stocks

Will electric bus orders ignite Olectra Green?

| Updated on January 23, 2020 Published on January 24, 2020

Olectra Greentech has received letters of award for deployment of 555 electric buses from eight cities/state transport authorities under the FAME-II scheme of Government of India through Evey Trans Private Limited.

Olectra and EVEY are under common control of MEIL Holdings Limited. These orders are on Gross Cost Contract/OPEX model basis for a period of 10-12 years. With these, the number of total electric buses to be delivered by OGL has crossed 700, it said.

Published on January 24, 2020
