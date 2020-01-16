Stocks

Will fire accident impact Premier Explosives?

January 16, 2020

Premier Explosives on Thursday said that a fire accident occurred on January 15, at its Peddakandukuru factory. The fire has resulted in damage to the building and equipment in one of the curing facilities, it said. The damaged assets were fully insured and there would be no disruption of operations as other facilities would be used during the period of repair and replacement of damaged assets, the company said. Shareholders will closely monitor further developments on the issue.

