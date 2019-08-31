Stocks

Will Gamooga deal lift Tanla Solutions?

| Updated on August 30, 2019 Published on August 31, 2019

 

Tanla Solutions on Friday entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire Gamooga Softtech Private Ltd, which is engaged in providing marketing automation services for B2C companies. The cost of acquisition is ₹48.45 crore. Of this, ₹Rs 31.49 crore will be paid in cash and the balance, ₹16.96 crore, will be paid by issue of equity shares of Tanla Solutions (21.19 lakh shares at ₹80 each), on preferential basis to the promoters of Gamooga, subject to shareholders’ approval.

