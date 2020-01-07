Stocks

Will gold glitter on geopolitical tensions?

| Updated on January 07, 2020 Published on January 07, 2020

Analysts expect gold prices to rise further, as investors see the yellow metal as the best hedge during geopolitical tensions. According to Goldman Sachs, gold had performed well, even accounting for real rates and dollar weakness, at the beginning of both the Gulf wars and during the events of September 11, 2001. Additional escalation in the US-Iranian tensions could further boost gold prices, it feels. However, one has to wait and watch whether it will push demand for gold ETFs/gold bonds.

Published on January 07, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Tata Mutual Fund launches AI-powered quant fund