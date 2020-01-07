Will gold glitter on geopolitical tensions?

Analysts expect gold prices to rise further, as investors see the yellow metal as the best hedge during geopolitical tensions. According to Goldman Sachs, gold had performed well, even accounting for real rates and dollar weakness, at the beginning of both the Gulf wars and during the events of September 11, 2001. Additional escalation in the US-Iranian tensions could further boost gold prices, it feels. However, one has to wait and watch whether it will push demand for gold ETFs/gold bonds.