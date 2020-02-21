Stocks

What to watch: Will IRCTC stock cross ₹2,000-mark this week?

February 21, 2020

Shares of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation will remain in focus, as they scale new peaks on each passing day since listing. On Thursday, the stock hit a 52-week high of ₹1,976 on the BSE, a whopping 500 per cent return from the IPO price of ₹320. With some analysts believing the stock’s current valuation is very high after the stellar run, others feel, the momentum is likely to continue. The question now is how soon will the IRCTC stock cross the ₹2,000-mark.

Stocks to Watch
initial public offering
