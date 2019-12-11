Will it be a blockbuster listing for Ujjivan SFB?

Shares of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, which recently concluded its ₹750-crore initial public offering, will be listed on Thursday. The recently-concluded IPO had received overwhelming response from investors, being subscribed 165 times. The stock of microfinance lender Ujjivan Financial Services will remain in focus, as it is the holding company of Ujjivan SFB. As the IPO has attracted all categories of investors, marketmen expect listing gains of 50-60 per cent over the IPO price of ₹37.