Will new capsule launch in US boost Lupin?

Lupin has launched Mycophenolate Mofetil Capsules USP, 250 mg in the US. Lupin’s alliance partner Concord Biotech had received approval from the USFDA earlier.

These capsules are an anti-metabolite immunosuppressant indicated for the prophylaxis of organ rejection in recipients of allogeneic kidney, heart or liver transplants and should be used in combination with other immunosuppressants. Mycophenolate Mofetil Capsules had annual sales of about $53 million in the US.

