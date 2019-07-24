Will new order lift McNally Bharat?

McNally Bharat Engineering Company on Wednesday said that it has received an order worth ₹46.70 crore from SGTORE Company Ltd, a Hong Kong-based company. The order is for design and engineering and supply of equipment. The work has to be executed in 330 days after the commencement date of the contract, the company further said. Shareholders of McNally Bharat, which had reported a loss of ₹466 crore for FY18-19, will closely monitor its execution.