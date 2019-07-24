Stocks

What to watch

Will new order lift McNally Bharat?

| Updated on July 24, 2019 Published on July 24, 2019

McNally Bharat Engineering Company on Wednesday said that it has received an order worth ₹46.70 crore from SGTORE Company Ltd, a Hong Kong-based company. The order is for design and engineering and supply of equipment. The work has to be executed in 330 days after the commencement date of the contract, the company further said. Shareholders of McNally Bharat, which had reported a loss of ₹466 crore for FY18-19, will closely monitor its execution.

Published on July 24, 2019
McNally Bharat Engineering Company Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Company news: UPL Corporation