Stocks

Will new order win brighten PTC India?

| Updated on March 06, 2020 Published on March 07, 2020

 

PTC India on Friday said that it recently won consulting projects worth ₹75 crore from its long-term associate Energy Efficiency Services Ltd. PTC India will now manage EESL’s flagship Street Light National Program (SLNP) in Gujarat, Bihar, Maharashtra, Jammu & Kashmir and West Bengal. The order for Gujarat has been received and PTC India was the lowest bidder for the remaining States, it said. Shareholders will closely monitor further developments and its execution.

Published on March 07, 2020
new business
PTC India Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
NIIT Tech to turn ex-date for buyback