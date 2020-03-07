Will new order win brighten PTC India?

PTC India on Friday said that it recently won consulting projects worth ₹75 crore from its long-term associate Energy Efficiency Services Ltd. PTC India will now manage EESL’s flagship Street Light National Program (SLNP) in Gujarat, Bihar, Maharashtra, Jammu & Kashmir and West Bengal. The order for Gujarat has been received and PTC India was the lowest bidder for the remaining States, it said. Shareholders will closely monitor further developments and its execution.