Stocks

Will Noomis launch in Brazil boost Wipro?

| Updated on September 23, 2019 Published on September 24, 2019

Wipro, a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, on Monday announced the successful launch of the first phase of noomis TM, the new online platform of Febraban, an industry association that represents the financial services sector in Brazil.

Febraban also organises CIAB, an information technology trade show for financial services in Latin America. Shareholders will closely monitor further developments on this front.

Published on September 24, 2019
Wipro Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Monsanto India to turn ex-date for Bayer merger