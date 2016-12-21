Will Prism Cement build on HDFC Mutual buy?

HDFC Mutual Fund, for its HDFC Equity and HDFC Prudence funds, bought 1.025 crore shares, or 2.037 per cent stake, in Prism Cement on Tuesday, it informed the exchanges on Wednesday. The fund house now holds 7.35 per cent stake in Prism Cement. Promoters hold 74.87 per cent stake and FPIs, including TIMF Holdings, CLSA, Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and National West Minister Bank, own 9.58 per cent stake in the firm.