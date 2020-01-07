Will Q3 result boost GM Breweries?

The board of GM Breweries will meet on Tuesday to consider Q3 results of FY19 for the period ended December 2019. The company had reported net profit of ₹16.27 crore and ₹19.85 crore on revenues of ₹430 crore and ₹424.65 crore respectively, for Q1 and Q2 of the current financial year. Shareholders will closely monitor the performance of the company, especially the topline. Apart from GM Breweries, Modern Threads will also declare its results for the April-June quarter.