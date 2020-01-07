Stocks

Will Q3 result boost GM Breweries?

| Updated on January 06, 2020 Published on January 07, 2020

 

The board of GM Breweries will meet on Tuesday to consider Q3 results of FY19 for the period ended December 2019. The company had reported net profit of ₹16.27 crore and ₹19.85 crore on revenues of ₹430 crore and ₹424.65 crore respectively, for Q1 and Q2 of the current financial year. Shareholders will closely monitor the performance of the company, especially the topline. Apart from GM Breweries, Modern Threads will also declare its results for the April-June quarter.

Published on January 07, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Sensex crashes 787 points as US-Iran tensions soar