Will Samsung deal turn Dixon to active mode?

| Updated on October 25, 2019 Published on October 26, 2019

Dixon Technologies (India) and Samsung India Electronics Pvt Ltd have entered into an agreement for manufacturing of mobile phones.

Dixon Technologies would be manufacturing feature phones for Samsung from its new manufacturing facility at Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Shareholders will closely monitor the deal and further details, especially on the financial front. Meanwhile, the board of Dixon Technologies will meet on November 13 to declare its second quarter results.

