Will Sunteck Realty rise on prime project?

Sunteck Realty has acquired a prime project near Mumbai’s Lokhandwala, Off New Link Road, Andheri (West), with the potential to develop approximately 1.1 mn sq ft in saleable area and revenue of over ₹2,500 crore in the next four to five years.

The project is acquired under the asset-light joint-development agreement model focused on establishing a strategic tie-up with credible partners, which will further strengthen the cash flow and balance sheet.