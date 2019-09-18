Stocks

Will Sunteck Realty rise on prime project?

| Updated on September 17, 2019 Published on September 18, 2019

 

Sunteck Realty has acquired a prime project near Mumbai’s Lokhandwala, Off New Link Road, Andheri (West), with the potential to develop approximately 1.1 mn sq ft in saleable area and revenue of over ₹2,500 crore in the next four to five years.

The project is acquired under the asset-light joint-development agreement model focused on establishing a strategic tie-up with credible partners, which will further strengthen the cash flow and balance sheet.

Published on September 18, 2019
Sunteck Realty Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Ahluwalia Contracts may build on new orders