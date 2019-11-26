Stocks

Will Videocon declare its FY19 results today?

| Updated on November 26, 2019 Published on November 26, 2019

 

The board of Videocon Industries, which is facing insolvency proceedings due to huge debts, will meet on Thursday to consider FY19 results. The company is yet to announce its Q4 and FY19 results. Investors would keenly watch whether this time around the company will finally declare its numbers. Earlier, it had claimed that the results were delayed on account of the complexities involved in the process. For the quarter December 2018, it had posted a loss of ₹1,023.08 crore and for FY18 ₹5,264.04 crore.

