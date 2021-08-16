Windlas Biotech lists at 4.6% discount

Windlas Biotech made its debut on a negative note on Monday, listing with 4.57 per cent discount against the IPO price of ₹469. On the BSE, it opened at ₹439 with a 4.57 per cent discount over the issue price.

After hitting a low of ₹407.25, it was trading at ₹446.05 at a 3.03 per cent discount of ₹13.95 against the issue price at 10.02 am. On the NSE, after opening at ₹437, it was trading at ₹447, down 2.83 per cent.

The Windlas Biotech has fixed the IPO, which was subscribed by 22.44 times, priced at ₹460. The manufacturer of pharmaceutical formulations’ IPO comprises fresh issuance of equity shares worth ₹165 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 51.42 lakh shares. The IPO came out with a price band of ₹448-460 per share. The issue garnered ₹401.50 crore.

The portion reserved for retail investors was subscribed almost 24.22 times while HNIs portion received bids for 15.73 times; QIB portion got 24.4 times.

The company had raised ₹120.46 crore by allotting 26.18 lakh shares at ₹460 apiece to 22 funds including ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund (MF), UTI MF, Sundaram MF, Kuber India Fund, BNP Paribas Arbitrage, Elara India Opportunities Fund and Canara HSBC Oriental Bank of Commerce Life Insurance Company.