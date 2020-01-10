Stocks

Wipro, Tata Elxsi, Delta Corp results in focus

A host of high-profile companies will declare their quarterly results for the period ended December 2019 on Saturday and Monday. These are Avenue Supermarts (Saturday), Delta Corp, Tata Elxsi, Next Mediaworks and Wipro. Focus will be on Avenue Supermarts, as analysts expect another set of strong numbers on same-store growth and ramp-up of revenues from new stores opened in the first nine months. After Infy’s ‘decent’ results, analysts expect a better show from Wipro.

