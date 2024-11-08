Technology services giant Wipro Limited announced on November 7, 2024, that it has partnered with Google Cloud to open a new Google Gemini Experience Zone at its Silicon Valley Innovation Center in Mountain View, with plans to establish a similar facility in Bengaluru, India.

The experience zone will serve as a hands-on demonstration space where enterprises can experiment with Google’s AI technologies, including Gemini models and Vertex AI, to identify suitable generative AI applications for their businesses.

The facility will offer businesses access to Google Gemini’s Large Language Models for testing AI-driven use cases such as natural language understanding, image generation, and predictive analytics. Wipro will collaborate with clients to develop industry-specific solutions that can be integrated into existing business workflows across sectors including retail, healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, and telecommunications.

Victor Morales, VP of Global System Integrators Partnerships at Google Cloud, highlighted generative AI’s potential in solving complex industry challenges. Satish Y, SVP and Global Head Cloud Practices at Wipro FullStride Cloud, emphasized that the experience zone represents a significant step in helping clients drive AI-led business transformation through direct engagement with experts from both companies.

Wipro, which employs over 230,000 people across 65 countries, aims to accelerate enterprise AI adoption through this initiative.