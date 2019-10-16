Wipro rises over 3% after Q2 earnings

The scrip of Wipro on Wednesday jumped over three per cent after the company posted 35 per cent rise in consolidated net profit for the second quarter ended September 30. The scrip gained 3.32 per cent to ₹251.80 on the BSE. On the NSE, it advanced 3.3 per cent to ₹251.70.

Wipro on Tuesday posted 35 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to ₹2,552.7 crore for the second quarter ended September 30.

Read more: Wipro Q2 net profit rises 6.9 per cent

The company had registered a net profit of ₹1,889 crore in the year-ago period. Its total income for September quarter stood at ₹15,875.4 crore compared to ₹15,203.2 crore a year ago.