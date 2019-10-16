Stocks

Wipro rises over 3% after Q2 earnings

PTI New Delhi | Updated on October 16, 2019 Published on October 16, 2019
Wipro

The scrip of Wipro on Wednesday jumped over three per cent after the company posted 35 per cent rise in consolidated net profit for the second quarter ended September 30. The scrip gained 3.32 per cent to ₹251.80 on the BSE. On the NSE, it advanced 3.3 per cent to ₹251.70.

Wipro on Tuesday posted 35 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to ₹2,552.7 crore for the second quarter ended September 30.

Read more: Wipro Q2 net profit rises 6.9 per cent

The company had registered a net profit of ₹1,889 crore in the year-ago period. Its total income for September quarter stood at ₹15,875.4 crore compared to ₹15,203.2 crore a year ago.

Published on October 16, 2019
Quarterly Results
stocks and shares
Wipro Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Wall Street gains as earnings season begins in earnest