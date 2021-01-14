Wipro shares tumble over 6% on profit booking

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Shares of Wipro on Thursday declined over 6 per cent as investors booked profits at higher levels.
After opening on a weak note, the stock further tumbled 6 per cent to ₹431 as the trade progressed on the BSE. At the NSE, it plunged 6.31 per cent to ₹430.
IT services major Wipro on Wednesday posted nearly 21 per cent jump in consolidated net profit at ₹2,968 crore for the December 2020 quarter, and said the demand environment is improving steadily.
The net profit attributable to shareholders in the year-ago period was at ₹2,455.9 crore, Wipro said in a regulatory filing.
The company logged 3.9 per cent quarter-on-quarter growth in IT services revenue, the "highest in 36 quarters".
Overall, the revenue from operations grew nearly 1.3 per cent to ₹15,670 crore in the quarter ended December 2020 as compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.
This translates into a sequential growth of 1.5 per cent to 3.5 per cent for the March quarter, and the company said the outlook reflects the current demand environment and strength of its new and improved operating model.
"Last year, we witnessed some very unprecedented times and now with improved vaccine prospects, we are filled with optimism for 2021. We are very hopeful that it will be a better year for the society, for businesses, our clients, and for us," Wipro CEO and Managing Director Thierry Delaporte said at an earnings call.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
The fund delivered a return of 31.5% in 2020 compared with the category’s 15.5%
Care Health Insurance’s new rider offers no great benefit. We review its pros and cons
Ensure that the investment thesis based on which you bought the IPO still holds good
Here are some yardstick for selecting auto component stocks
India is ready with two vaccines to beat the deadliest virus of recent times. The immunisation drive, however, ...
The storming of the Capitol on January 6 could be the prelude to yet another chapter in the US’s long and ...
‘Now It’s Come to Distances’ examines the defining moments of the past year — the Shaheen Bagh protests, ...
Legal and regulatory uncertainties hang like a sword on an industry which earned ₹2,470 crore revenues in the ...
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...