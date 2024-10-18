Wipro Stocks Today, Wipro Share Price Live News: IT major Wipro has recorded a 21 per cent profit rise, beating market estimates. While revenue and margins reported were largely in line with street estimates in Q2, the outlook for next quarter isn’t encouraging.

On a quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) basis, profits were up 6.85 per cent. Revenue from operations stood at ₹22,302 crore, registering marginal growth on a sequential basis, and a 1 per cent YoY decline.

Wipro has tapered its guidance for the next quarter to (-) 2 per cent to 0.0 per cent in constant currency terms. It had guided in the range of -1 to 1 per cent for the second quarter previously.