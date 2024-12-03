December 03, 2024 12:08

According to Vikas Jain, Head of Research at Reliance Securities, Wipro’s ex-bonus 1:1 adjustment appears as one of the focal points of today’s market developments. The bonus issue can generate positive sentiment among investors, as indicated by the overall positive trend.

Additionally, the performance of Wipro’s ADR/GDR, which gained 1 peer cent along with other notable stocks like Dr. Reddy’s, Tata Steel, and Reliance Industries, reflects a positive outlook in global trading sessions. This aligns with the bullish trend in IT stocks across Asian markets, as mentioned.

The overall market tone suggests that IT stocks, including Wipro, might continue to see buying interest, supported by favorable global cues and technical indicators like the Nifty closing above critical zones.