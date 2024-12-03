Wipro Stocks Today, Wipro Share Price live updates December 3, 2024: Wipro announced a 1:1 bonus issue alongside its September quarter earnings, making approximately 2.2 million small shareholders eligible to receive one bonus share for every share held as of the record date. Shareholders who hold Wipro shares in their portfolios at the close of Monday’s trading session will qualify for the bonus shares.
ALL UPDATES
- December 03, 2024 12:36
Wipro share price live updates: Midmarket - shares in red
The shares of Wipro Limited were trading at ₹291.15 down by ₹1.10 or 0.38 per cent on the NSE today at 12.30 pm.
- December 03, 2024 12:08
Wipro Share Price Today Live: Views of Vikas Jain, Head of Research at Reliance Securities
According to Vikas Jain, Head of Research at Reliance Securities, Wipro’s ex-bonus 1:1 adjustment appears as one of the focal points of today’s market developments. The bonus issue can generate positive sentiment among investors, as indicated by the overall positive trend.
Additionally, the performance of Wipro’s ADR/GDR, which gained 1 peer cent along with other notable stocks like Dr. Reddy’s, Tata Steel, and Reliance Industries, reflects a positive outlook in global trading sessions. This aligns with the bullish trend in IT stocks across Asian markets, as mentioned.
The overall market tone suggests that IT stocks, including Wipro, might continue to see buying interest, supported by favorable global cues and technical indicators like the Nifty closing above critical zones.
- December 03, 2024 11:39
Stock market live today: Sensex climbs over 500 pts
Track bl’s stock market live updates here
- December 03, 2024 11:37
Listing live: C2C Advanced Systems stock surges after stellar debut
Track live updates on C2C Advanced Systems share price here
- December 03, 2024 11:36
IPO News today: Suraksha Diagnostic IPO booked 0.35 times so far
Track live updates on IPOs here
- December 03, 2024 11:35
Wipro share price live updates: Shares trade flat two hours after opening bell
The shares of Wipro Limited were trading at ₹292.10 down by ₹0.15 or 0.05 per cent on the NSE today at 11.30 am.
- December 03, 2024 11:10
Wipro Share Price live updates: After 2019, this year Wipro declared bonus
Wipro holds the record among Nifty and Non-Nifty companies for issuing the highest number of bonus shares in its history as a public company, with a total of 13 bonus issues. These were declared in 1971, 1981, 1985, 1987, 1989, 1992, 1995, 1997, 2004, 2005, 2010, 2017, and 2019.
- December 03, 2024 10:52
Wipro share price live updates: Shares were trading flat
As of December 3, 2024, at 10.45 am, Wipro Limited’s shares were trading at ₹291.95, down by ₹0.30 or 0.10 per cent on the NSE.
SHARE
- Copy link
- Email
- Facebook
- Telegram
- LinkedIn
- WhatsApp
- Reddit
Published on December 3, 2024
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.