Wipro Limited witnessed a gain in its share price by 0.40 per cent after the company announced being named a ‘Leader’ in the ISG Provider Lens Network—Software Defined Solutions and Services report for Singapore and Malaysia.

The report evaluated 34 service providers across various quadrants, with Wipro securing leadership positions in five categories in Singapore and Malaysia.

The shares of WIPRO went up by 0.40 per cent to ₹401 at 11:52 a.m. on BSE.