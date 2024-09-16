Wockhardt Limited, a prominent Indian pharmaceutical company, has won the prestigious BIRAC Innovator Award 2024 for its groundbreaking antibiotic, Nafithromycin (Miqnaf).

The award, presented by the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC), a Government of India enterprise, recognizes Wockhardt’s innovative research in developing the first multi-drug resistant pathogen active respiratory antibiotic for Community-Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia (CABP).

Dr. Mahesh Patel, Chief Scientific Officer - Drug Discovery Research, accepted the award on behalf of Wockhardt’s Chairman, Dr. Habil Khorakiwala, at the “Global Bio – India 2024” event in New Delhi. Nafithromycin, developed over 12 years, offers a 3-day oral treatment course for CABP, potentially reducing hospitalizations.

The drug addresses a significant medical need, as existing treatments like Azithromycin face resistance issues or lack comprehensive coverage of respiratory pathogens. India accounts for 23% of the global pneumonia burden, with an estimated 8-10 million CABP infections annually.

Nafithromycin has completed Phase III clinical trials in India and awaits approval from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI). It represents the first new macrolide drug globally in 33 years for treating community respiratory infections.