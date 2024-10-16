Wockhardt Limited, the global pharmaceutical company, has submitted its indigenously developed fast-acting insulin analog, ASPARAPID, for regulatory approval with India’s Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), as announced today.

The insulin aspart injection will be available in multiple forms including cartridges, vials, and prefilled disposable pens once approved. The current Indian market for aspart insulin is valued at over ₹260 crore ($31.2 million) with only two existing players.

The development comes as India faces a growing diabetes crisis, with over 77 million affected patients. Global diabetes cases are expected to reach 643 million by 2030, up from the current 537 million.

Dr. Habil Khorakiwala, Wockhardt’s Founder Chairman, emphasised the company’s commitment to expanding access to diabetes care through domestic manufacturing capabilities. The company was previously the first Asian manufacturer to launch Recombinant Human Insulin after the innovator.

Wockhardt maintains four biopharmaceutical facilities in India and drug product facilities in India and the UK. The company, which employs approximately 2,600 people across 27 nationalities, generates 78 per cent of its revenue from international markets.