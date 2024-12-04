Shares of Wonderla Holidays Limited gained nearly 7 per cent on the BSE, after the company announced the launch of Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) to raise capital for its initiatives.

The board has approved the opening of QIP, with a floor price of ₹829.74 per equity share.

According to its exchange filing, Wonderla Holidays may offer a discount of 5 per cent on the floor price for institutional investors.

The company’s shares closed at ₹ 882.80 up 6.64 per cent on the BSE. During the session it hit an intra-day high of ₹947.95 and low of ₹846.70.