Wonderla Holidays inaugurated a park in Bhubaneswar, Odisha today. The park was officially opened by Odisha Deputy Chief Minister, Pravati Parida, marking Wonderla’s entry into the state and expanding its national footprint.

The shares of Wonderla Holidays Limited were trading at ₹885.95 up by ₹18.30 or 2.11 per cent on the NSE today at 3 pm.

As the first major amusement park in Odisha, the park aims to boost local tourism and provide world-class entertainment. Since its soft launch in May, it has created over 400 jobs and initiated community programmes, including school kit distributions and blood donation camps.

Wonderla Bhubaneswar offers a range of rides and attractions, adhering to high safety standards. The company’s Managing Director, Arun K. Chittilappilly, expressed gratitude for the Odisha government’s support in realising the project.

The park’s opening aligns with Wonderla’s strategy to enhance its presence across India and contribute to the country’s growing tourism and entertainment sector.