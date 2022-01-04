Xpro in pact with Malabar Fund

Xpro India Ltd has entered into a Securities Subscription Agreement with Malabar India Fund Ltd, a category-I foreign portfolio investor for subscription of securities (warrants) of the company. The investor is entitled to subscribe up to 16.40 lakh warrants at ₹762 per warrant. Each warrant, upon being fully paid-up within 18 months from date of allotment, shall be converted into one equity share of ₹10 face value. Upon full conversion of warrants into equity shares, the investor has the right to nominate a non-executive, non-independent director in the company. The stock of Xpro India closed 0.64 per cent lower at ₹931.35 on the BSE.