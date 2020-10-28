Yasho Ind moves to BSE mainboard

Yasho Industries, manufacturer and supplier of specialty and fine chemicals, has announced the migration of its equity shares from the BSE SME platform to the mainboard. The company has been listed on the BSE SME platform for over two years. The stock will be admitted to dealings in the category ‘B Group’ from October 29. Parag Jhaveri, Chairman and Managing Director, Yasho Industries, said: “As we move ahead, we hope to deliver more value for all our stakeholders by developing more compelling solutions, and acting with increased agility, speed and efficiency in par with the changing dynamics of the ever-evolving industry.” Shares of Yasho Ind closed 1.50 per cent lower at ₹136 on the BSE-SME.