Yes Bank may fall into ₹52-47 range

August 22, 2019

Shares of Yes Bank Ltd fall as much as 7.34 per cent to ₹60.6, lowest since March 3, 2014.

The stock is likely to fall into a range of ₹52.38 to ₹47.01, as suggested by its technical chart. These levels are identified as the 23.6 per cent Fibonacci projection level of the downtrend from April 10 high to July 18 low (wave iii) and the 100 per cent projection level of the downtrend from August 20, 2018 high to September 28, 2018 low (wave A).

The stock broke below a support at 70.04, the 14.6 per cent projection level, suggesting a move towards the ₹52.38 to ₹47.01 range.

Trend intensity (TI) indicator rises to 26 which suggests that prices are trending downwards, MACD is negative and below its signal line. Wave pattern suggests that the stock is in the final wave of the correction and an uptrend may start from the ₹52.38 to ₹47.01 range.

At 11.30 am, the stocks of Yes Bank were trading 6.73 per cent lower at ₹61.

