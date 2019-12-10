Yes Bank scrip down 11 per cent

Private sector lender Yes Bank's scrip was down over 11 per cent on Tuesday during intra day trade as its Board of Directors met to finalise the capital raising plans.

The bank's scrip was down over 11.3 per cent on BSE to ₹49.80 apiece in intraday trade.

The board of Yes Bank had on November 29 approved capital raising plans for $2 billion dollars through preferential allotment of shares.