Stocks

YES Bank sells MF biz to GPL Finance

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on August 21, 2020 Published on August 21, 2020

YES Bank has quit the mutual fund business by selling its entire shareholding to GPL Finance and Investments, a subsidiary of White Oak Investment Management, for undisclosed amount. The deal is expected to be completed in 8-12 months. YES Bank has executed a definitive agreement for the sale of 100 per cent of the equity shareholding of Yes Asset Management and Yes Trustee, both wholly owned subsidiaries, to GPL Finance it said in a statement on Friday. The ultimate beneficial holder of the deal is Prashant Khemka who owns 99.99 per cent of White Oak Investment Management Pvt Ltd, it added. Yes Asset Management Company had generated revenue of ₹33 crore and its net worth was ₹50 crore last fiscal. The mutual fund business did not contribute anything to YES Bank last fiscal, it said.

The transaction is subject to requisite regulatory approvals from the regulatory authorities.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on August 21, 2020
mutual funds
Yes Bank Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.