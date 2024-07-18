Yes Bank Share/ Stock Price Updates for July 18, 2024
- July 18, 2024 15:39
Yes Bank stock closing figures
Shares of Yes Bank closed lower by 1.57% at ₹25.78 on the NSE and at ₹25.77 on the BSE.
- July 18, 2024 15:04
Yes Bank stock in focus
Shares of Yes Bank traded at ₹25.77 on the NSE, down by 1.60% as at 3.03 pm
- July 18, 2024 14:12
Yes Bank stock declined by 1.49% on the NSE, trading at ₹25.80 as at 2.10 pm.
- July 18, 2024 13:04
Yes Bank: Market capitalisation
The bank’s total market capitlisation stood at ₹80,689.33 crore.
- July 18, 2024 13:02
Yes Bank stock falls 1.68% on the NSE, trading at ₹25.75 as at 1.01 pm.
- July 18, 2024 12:11
Shares of Yes Bank declined by 1.57% on the NSE, trading at ₹25.78 as at 12.10 pm.
- July 18, 2024 11:22
Yes Bank stock declines by 1.72% to trade at ₹25.74 on the NSE as at 11.20 am.
- July 18, 2024 10:36
bl’s stock market live updates
Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 18 July 2024.
- July 18, 2024 10:07
Yes Bank share price in focus
Yes Bank stock declined by 1.07% to trade at ₹25.91 on the NSE as at 10 am.
Published on July 18, 2024
