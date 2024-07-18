Yes Bank Share/ Stock Price Updates for July 18, 2024

ALL UPDATES

  • July 18, 2024 15:39

    Yes Bank stock closing figures

    Shares of Yes Bank closed lower by 1.57% at ₹25.78 on the NSE and at ₹25.77 on the BSE.

  • July 18, 2024 15:04

    Yes Bank stock in focus

    Shares of Yes Bank traded at ₹25.77 on the NSE, down by 1.60% as at 3.03 pm

  • July 18, 2024 14:12

    Yes Bank stock declined by 1.49% on the NSE, trading at ₹25.80 as at 2.10 pm.

  • July 18, 2024 13:04

    Yes Bank: Market capitalisation

    The bank’s total market capitlisation stood at ₹80,689.33 crore.

  • July 18, 2024 13:02

    Yes Bank stock falls 1.68% on the NSE, trading at ₹25.75 as at 1.01 pm.

  • July 18, 2024 12:11

    Shares of Yes Bank declined by 1.57% on the NSE, trading at ₹25.78 as at 12.10 pm.

  • July 18, 2024 11:22

    Yes Bank stock declines by 1.72% to trade at ₹25.74 on the NSE as at 11.20 am.

  • July 18, 2024 10:36

    bl’s stock market live updates

    Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 18 July 2024.

  • July 18, 2024 10:07

    Yes Bank share price in focus

    Yes Bank stock declined by 1.07% to trade at ₹25.91 on the NSE as at 10 am.

Related Topics